From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Following renewed spate of insecurity occasioned by armed herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue and other parts of the country, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Makurdi Branch has called for the establishment of a Victims Support Commission empowered to cater for and compensate victims of attacks in the country.

Chairman NBA in the state, Barrister Justin Gbagir who made the call during a solidarity visit to Governor Samuel Ortom also called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on security in the country. The NBA also urged the Federal Government to establish North Central Development Commission to rehabilitate parts of the region which have been affected by wanton destruction caused by marauding herdsmen and armed bandits. The lawyers while expressing sadness over the gruesome murder of their colleague, Barrister Moses Udam and his pregnant wife said they would boycott courts on Monday, 21st December 2020 to mourn their departed member.

The Association also vowed to takr the Federal Government to Court for neglecting its duty of protecting lives and property of the people. They also disclosed their resolved to collaborate with Governor Ortom in his efforts to protect Benue people from attacks by marauding herdsmen. The Governor in his response, reiterated his call on the Federal Government to allow responsible Nigerians to own guns for self defence, stressing that if the deceased lawyer had a means of protection, he would have defended himself.



