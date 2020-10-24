Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria CAN Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has been appointed Chairman of inter-Governmental Organization Council for Nigeria Human Rights Commission (IHRC).

Rev. Pam who received letter of appointment from the Country Head, International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Amb. Friday Sani in his office in Abuja, the NCPC boss commended the International body for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He appreciated them for the sacrifices they made in making his appointment a reality.

The NCPC boss affirmed that there was need to believe in the vanguard of fighting to make sure that Nigeria becomes united.

According to him, “we must help our country to rise up and shine with the position God has helped us with”.

He commended the international body for joining him in the path of peace building, saying he had spent most part of his time in life searching for peace among communities.

The NCPC Boss stated that protesting is not entirely bad but it is risky because it could be hijacked by hoodlums who do not mean well for the nation.

“It is my belief that we should put our hands together to put an end to this ugly situation so that we can move forward with development.”

The Country Head international Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Amb. Friday Sani told the NCPC boss that he was in the Commission with the approval of the world leardership of International Human Rights Commission to honour him.

He explained that protests or demonstrations should not be the right way to resolve issues rather he canvssed for a diplomatic relationship in resolving issues.

Amb. Sani avered that Rev. Pam’s character and his person would be used to solve the problems facing Nigeria.

He promised to partner with the NCPC boss in peace building thus stressed the need for Rev. Pam to convene strategic meetings with Christian leaders on one hand and Muslem leaders on the other hand to find lasting relations to this present security challenges facing the country.

Aside presenting letter of appointment to the NCPC boss, Amb. Sani also presented a plaque of award to his host as well as some quantity of face masks in line with their intervention in fighting the global COVID 19 Pandemic.