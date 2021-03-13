From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern Nigeria, Rev Yakubu Pam has engaged the South East Church Leaders in a peace summit in search for harmonious and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

Rev Pam in a press statement on Saturday, said the peace meeting held in Enugu state was aimed at fostering regional harmony for the peace and unity of the country.

He stressed that the meeting was meant to bring church leaders together to interact and recommend the way forward for peace building in Nigeria following the prevailing insecurity occasion by bandits and criminal elements.

Rev. Pam explained that the need to restore peace in South Eastern part of Nigeria and the country at large necesitated the peace engagement meeting.

“When a nation is in need of peace, the religious leaders gather to pray for such a nation and that is why we are here today.”

Rev.Pam further stated that the End- Sars protest brought about the need for religious leaders to come together to promote peace across the country.

“The peace building initiatives with the church leaders in the country began in South West and had come to the South East from here, we will go to the South South and other geo-political zones of the country in search for harmony and peaceful coexistence.”

Rev. Pam urged the church leaders to embrace peace and encourage it across their members and communities and promise to forward all the recommendations and resolutions of the meeting to President Muhammadu Buhari who appointed him to embark on the peace initiative across Nigeria.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), South East, Bishop Goddy Okafor stated that peace remains an essential commodity that the world is seeking for.

“No one makes progress without peace; peace thrives in an atmosphere of justice and fairness”.

Also, Nigeria Ambassador to Zambia, Amb. Nwannebuike Ominyi affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to resolving the security problem facing the country.

He charged church leaders to do everything possible to preach and embrace peace not just in the South East but in Nigeria as a whole.