From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

North Central Peoples’ Forum ( NCPF) has indicated its readiness to organise a security and peace summit that would provide a platform for all stakeholders in the geopolitical zone to discuss and proffer solutions to insecurity issues that, they said, is gradually eating deep into the survival of the zone and FCT.

NCPF Publicity Secretary, Dikeson Sule, told journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, that the Summit would be done in collaboration with the traditional rulers, major stakeholders, youths and women in the zone.

He stressed that it has become necessary for the Forum to speak for the zone rather than keeping quite and watch its indigenes being killed and kidnapped on the daily basis.

He said: “We condemn in totality the unending kidnapping and killings in Niger, Benue, kogi, Plateau, Nassarawa and other states across the country. The North Central is the bridge between the the north and south, so we can’t be quite and watch the country been thrown into crisis. We refused the call for war and break up of the country but rather urged Nigerians to join hands in the fight against insecurity.

“We commend the governor’s and security agencies of the zone for their tireless efforts in curbing insecurity but urged them to do more.”

He, therefore, appealed to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, to urgently tighten up the security in Abuja, especially in rural areas where the actual indigenes reside.