Ben Dunno, Warri

Authorities of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna, has announced October 10, 2020, as the day set aside for the graduation of its 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 (Army), to inject more hands into the military, as the ongoing war against insurgency intensifies.

NDA Commandant, Major General Jamil Sarham, who made this announcement in statement pasted on the institution’s porter at the weekend, noted that total of 779 officer cadets who had passed through both the physical and mental training as well as academic requirements were deemed fit to graduate.

The breakdown of the 779 officers cadets shows that 287 cadets were from the Regular Course and 492 members of Short Service Course 46, will be commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He explained further that the 287 Regular cadets are divided into three (3) arms of services with Nigerian Army having the highest of 127 cadets, followed by the Nigerian Navy with 85 cadets and Nigerian Air Force with 75 cadets.

Acording to him; “You may recall, last year the President, Commander – in – Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, was represented at the Passing Out Parade ceremonies for 66 Regular Course and Short Service Course 45 (Army) by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired).

“I am glad to announce that the President, Commander-in Chief Muhammadu Buhari will be the Special Guest of Honour for the event”, Major General Sarham declosed.

“The event would normally lead to high security measures around the Academy and neighboring communities. We therefore solicit for your cooperation to ensure a hitch free events”.

“Traditionally, the Passing Out Parade at the Academy is preceded by a number of key activities. In this regard, the activities for this year’s Passing Out Parade commenced with this media statement”.

“Thereafter, on 24 September, there will be a Regimental Dinner Night in honour of the Passing Out Cadets. On Wednesday 30 September, Prize Giving and Beating of the Retreat Ceremony will hold at the Nigerian Defence Academy Parade Ground, Afaka by 3.00 pm”.

“This event typifies the official close of training activities for the year and provide a platform to reward cadets who have distinguished themselves throughout the training year”.

“This event will subsequently be followed by the Commandant’s Luncheon at the Academy House for the Passing Out Cadets on Saturday 3 October 20”.

“However, on 2 October, there would be Friday prayers in honour of the Passing Out Cadets by the Muslim Ummah at the Nigerian Defence Academy Central Mosque, Afaka by 1.30pm”.

“While on 4 October, Christian Faithful will converge at The Saviour’s Chapel Afaka for a Christian Interdenominational Church Service”.

“These religious activities would afford the cadets and the entire Academy Community an avenue for thanksgiving and prayers”.

“We urge members of the public to also commit the cadets in their prayers at various religious gatherings across the country”.

“The grande finale will be on 10 October 2020 with the Passing Out Parade Ceremony. This will immediately be followed by the Commissioning/Piping ceremonies for cadets of 67 Regular Course and Short Service Course 46 Army at the Academy Auditorium by 1.45pm”.

“These 2 events will bring to a close the entire combined Passing Out Parade activities for the year 2020. Members of the public are reminded that entry into Nigerian Defence Academy premises on that day is strictly by valid invitation card”.

He stated that; “Members of the public without valid invitation can equally watch the live streaming of the parade on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as well as on NDA official social media channels”.

“Let me state that in compliance with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol of containing spread of Covid-19, this year’s event shall be slightly different because only one guest will be allowed per Passing Out Cadet”.

“All guests are requested to come along with their facemasks and observe social/physical distance at all times”.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy resolve to produce quality junior leaders for our Armed Forces as recently revealed by the Commandant is sacrosanct”.

“This set of Passing Out Cadets would contribute greatly at the tactical level in tackling contemporary challenges facing us”, Major General Sarham concluded.