From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the activities of gunmen operating with motorcycles in parts of the state, the Niger State government has banned the sales of motorcycles across the state.

The government said the decision followed the rising security challenges in some parts of the state and the continued demand for motorcycles as part of ransom payments by bandits and kidnappers in the state.

The government in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, however, said that only some category of motorcycles are affected by the ban.

This, the statement said, includes the following types: Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE and Jingchen, which have engine capacity from 185 cubic centimetres and above.

Matane disclosed that the state government took the decision as additional measure against the activities of criminals and bandits that have continued to unleash mayhem and kidnapping of innocent people in the State.

He reiterated the determination of the government to rid the state of all criminal elements, while regretting inconveniences the measure would cause the people. He stressed that the decision was taken in the overall interest of the state and appealed to the dealers of motorcycles across the state to cooperate with the directive.

