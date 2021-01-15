From John Adams, Minna



The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has called for an increase in the number of personnel of the Nigerian Military and other security agencies in the country if the war against insurgency and other banditry activities is to be won.

In addition to this, governor said the welfare of military and other security agencies must be urgently looked into as a way of boasting their moral so as to put in their best in the fight against insurgency.

The governor who spoke in Minna on Friday at this years Armed Forces Remembrance and Emblem Appeal Week pointed out that the Nigerian Military is current suffering from lack of personnel to adequately confront the rising Insecurity in the country.

According to the governor, “we all know that the Nigerian Military is over stretched, there is serious shortage of personnel in the military and other security agencies, and I think something urgently needs to be done.

“I strongly believe that the welfare of the Nigerian Armed Forces as well as other security agencies needs to be improved commensurate with their hard work as they work tirelessly day and night for the security of lives, property and peace of our nation”.

“There should be some sort of incentives to support them especially when it comes to their medical demands”.

The Governor also noted that the Nigeria Army is overstretched, the manpower is inadequate and overwhelmed by the increasing insecurity in the country.

Governor Sani Bello, however, called on the Federal Government to also look into improving the welfare of all security agencies in the country.

The high point of the ceremony was the wreath-laying by Governor Sani Bello, heads of security agencies and Traditional Rulers, the release of Pigeons to symbolize peace in the country, Gun salute as well as prayers for the souls of the departed