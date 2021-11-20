From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the activities of gunmen operating with motorcycles in parts of the state, the Niger state government announced the ban on the sales of motorcycles across the state.

The government said the decision follows the rising security challenges in some parts of the State and the continue demands for motorcycles as part of ransom by bandits and kidnappers in the State.

The government in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane however said that only some category of motorcycles are affected by the ban.

This, the statement said, includes motorcycles Bajaj, Boxer, Qiujeng, Honda ACE and Jingchen which has engine capacity from 185 Cubic Centimetres and above remained banned from selling to the public.

The government scribe disclosed that the State Government rolled out this additional measure which is aimed at addressing the activities of criminals and bandits that have continue to unleash mayhem and kidnapping of innocent people in the State.

He stated further that the Government condemned in strong terms, the degree of carnage the bandits and kidnappers are causing to some parts of the State and reiterated it determination to rid the State of all criminal elements

The statement nevertheless regretted that “Government is aware of the inconveniences the measure would cause the people, but the decision was taken in the overall interest of the State and appealed to the dealers of motorcycles across the State to cooperate with the directive”.

Ahmed Matane therefore appealed to the people of the State to cooperate with the security agencies on the security measures being put in place to bring an end to the activities of some criminal elements, as it is for the benefit of all and sundry.

The statement pointed out further that the Government has also ordered security agencies in the State to ensure effective and strict compliance/enforcement of this directive.

The statement further reminded the public that the the restriction earlier placed on the activities of commercial motorcycles popularly known as Okada and operation of illegal garages is still in force in Minna metropolis and its environs.

It would be recalled that the State Government had earlier in June this year restricted the movements of all motorcycles from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, and this was further followed with a total ban on their operation within Minna, the state capital.

