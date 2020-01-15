Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended the Nigeria Army’s effort in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and the country at large.

The Governor made the statement on Wednesday shortly after leading the official wreath-laying of the 2019/2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day And Emblem Appeal Fund in Gombe metropolis.

He said: “Army has been doing its best in the fight, but the best is yet to come because we are still having those challenges. But if given the support I believe we can overcome.”

He added saying: “They have fought gallantly and in the event of the battles some of them lost their lives, so we need to show solidarity and support to the families they left behind that is the spirit of this event,” the Governor who had earlier donated N3 million to the legion told reporters.