Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Catholic Bishop of Kaduna Archdiocese, Most Reverend Mathew Man’oso Ndagoso has expressed deep concern over the spate of insecurity across the country, saying that the nation is at a crossroad and that President Muhammadu Buhari must Wake up to his responsibility of providing security for the citizenry.

This was even as lay people in the catholic council of Nigeria called for the restructuring of the country for efficient management of security matter if the present structure of the nation has proved too difficult for agencies to handle.

Bishop Ndagoso fielded questions from newsmen shortly before the commencement of 142 National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN) yesterday in Kaduna.

The theme of the occasion was titled, “Unifying Nigeria’s Divergent Diversity for National Cohesion and Greatness”.

While addressing the council, the national president of CLCN, Thomas Adekoya lamented that insecurity has bastardised the image of Nigeria before the local and international communities.

Adekoya, therefore, called on government, “as a matter of urgency, initiate moves for the restructuring of the country and saddle the federating units, which we suggest should be the six geopolitical zones, to secure themselves”.

However, Bishop Ndagoso advised that since the general election was over, President Buhari must ensure proper national integration of the country.