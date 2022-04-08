From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), has said that Nigeria is at the point of total collapse under the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government following the increasing level of insecurity, corruption and turbulent economy.

In a communique signed by the ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Baba Panya and ECWA General Secretary, Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu at the end of the 69th General Church Council (GCC) meeting held at the Church headquarters in Jos called for proactive steps in salvaging the country.

“The Council expressed dismay woth the continued disarray of the Nigeria nation in terms of insecurity, corruption and near total collapse of the economy thereby leaving Nigerians helplessly begging for survival.

“The Council condemn in strong terms the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train, the killing and the abduction of unascertained number of passengers by terrorists as well as the invasion of Kaduna International Airport.

“The constant killings and abductions of citizens in Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara, Plateau, Niger and there states across the nation too numerous to mention.

“The Council decried the failure of the government to carry out it’s constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and properties of the citizens despite the huge amount being spent on insecurity.”

The Church called on government at all levels to redouble efforts and secure the release of all abducted victims and bring to a halt terrorists activities in the nation.

“The Council also condemn the continuous activities of radical Islamic terrorist groups including Fulani Jihadist militia, Boko Haram, ISWAP and bandits terrorizing the North, Middle Belt and other parts of the country.

“The Council expressed great worry on the conspicuous silence by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari and it’s reluctance to descend heavily on the perpetrators of these heinous crime.”

It lamented over the forceful occupation of lands belonging to the natives by the herdsmen bandits and urged Federal Government to take proactive step to halt the menace.

“Council draws the attention of Government to the systematic genocide being executed against christians and other autonomous communities throughout Nigeria. This is orchestrated through continuous raid on christians farming communities with lethal weapons, often on the dead of the night, wherein thousands of our people have been murdered in cold blood and their lands forcefully occupied by the marauding Fulani Jihadist assailants.”

The church task federal government and security agencies to restrategise and ensure the release of Leah Sharibu, Grace Lukas, Alice Loksha Ngadah, Lilian Gyang and the remaining Chibok schools girls among several others.