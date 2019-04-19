In his Easter message to Nigerians, yesterday, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted that the country is in the grips of gloom; brought about by unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence.

The president, however expressed optimism and called on Nigerians not to forget the bonds of brotherhood, as the country joins the world to celebrate Easter and declared that, from his interactions with governors, service chiefs and heads of security agencies, as well as victims of violence, Nigerians are united against insecurity, which he described as “evil minority.

“Let us use this auspicious season to show love to our neighbours, and cater to the needs of the less-privileged in our midst.

“Our nation is currently gripped with gloom over unfortunate killings, kidnappings and violence, as seen in the recent tragic incidents in some states of the Federation. This should not be. We must reinforce the bond of brotherhood and good neighbourliness that citizens of a cohesive country must share. We must not allow the few bad elements in our communities to put asunder our communal tendencies and chords of unity.

“I know from my regular interactions with security chiefs, state governors, victims and members of communities caught up in the unfortunate cycle of violence, that Nigerians are united against the evil minority.

“This administration will do all it takes to adequately equip and motivate our armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to enable them successfully confront these security challenges. We will not allow merchants of evil and death to overwhelm the nation. Under my watch, the nation will triumph over them – terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and the like.

“On this holy occasion, I enjoin all Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace and security to return to all parts of the country. I also urge you not to lose hope of a brighter and greater future for the country when we do the right things in love.

“Weeping may endure for the night, but joy comes in the morning. I do not take the import of my re-election for granted, especially the expectations of majority of Nigerians towards providing adequate security, fixing the economy and fighting corruption…”

Meanwhile, Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has called on Nigerians to imbibe the value of sacrificing in the interest of the country, as demonstrated by Jesus Christ, whose selfless service to humanity is being commemorated across the world at Easter.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, congratulated the Christian faithful in Nigeria and across the world, as they celebrate Easter.

He expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their steadfastness and prayers which have had immense impact on the peace, unity and continued survival of the nation and noted that the successful conduct of the 2019 general election was direct testament to the sincere efforts and prayers of all Nigerians.

Saraki said: “I believe that our country will become better if we all commit ourselves to selfless service and making sacrifices, both at the individual and collective level.

“I also believe that Christians, like their counterparts in other faiths, spent the Lenten Season to stand in the gap for Nigeria in particular and humanity in general. The prayers and fasting of Nigerians have been the bulwark against all the centrifugal and centripetal forces threatening to pull our nation down. We must no relent but only need to add discipline, obedience to law and more intense patriotism to our attitude.

“I congratulate Christians and all Nigerians for the demonstration of faith in our common heritage through fasting, prayer, sober reflection and sacrifices in the interest of the country for which we now commemorate the death and resurrection of Christ.”