From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu said that Nigeria has all the resources at its disposal (human and material) to overcome the current security challenges facing the country, by supporting forensic experts in providing evidence needed to prosecute crime.

Onu said this when he received the President and members of the executive council of the Chartered Institute of Computer Forensics of Nigeria in his office on Friday.

The Minister said that the application of cyber security will go a long way in reducing malpractices and fraud in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the Organised Private Sectors (OPS) in the country.

He said; “Nigeria wants transparency in governance to eliminate all fraud in all government activities and in the private sector, which will help to reduce crime in the country.”

Onu further stated that Nigeria should produce more forensic experts to help in providing evidences for prosecuting crimes, adding that in the near future, the country can help in assisting other country.

He said that Federal Ministry of Science and Technology will work through the Executive Order 05, which will help to create jobs and wealth to ensure that Nigeria is a prosperous nation.

Earlier, the President / Chairman of Nigerian Computer Forensics Institute of Nigeria Prof. Peter Olayiwola informed the Minister that the essence of their visit is to get the Ministry’s support for the quick passage of the chartered computer forensics bill