From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted to Nigeria’s numerous challenges even as he asserted that the Federal Government has done a lot to wriggle out of them all.

He spoke in Owerri, Imo State, during a church service at the Dan Anyiam Stadium to commemorate the 100 days in office of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“Let me say to Imo people that the nation is passing through challenges but in the midst of these challenges, we have done a lot and we are mightier than the challenges.”

He lauded the achievements of Governor Uzodimma, who he said had done well within just a year of his administering the state just as he predicted he would go far in his political career.

Osinbajo showered encomium on Uzodimma who he particularly commended for constructing solid roads and other massive infrastructure in the State.

“It is a thing of pleasure to join Imo people in this church service to mark one year anniversary of my brother, Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, the hope of Imo State…

“You are here as governor of Imo State by the grace of God. God says he honours those who honour Him. How you can honour God is to serve your people honestly.

“Your administration has invested heavily into solid infrastructure which include roads construction of up to 46 roads. I have been told that this year’s budget of Imo State is tagged budget of wealth creation and that’s apt. With what we are seeing, you have planned to take Imo to higher level of prosperity. There are three opposition: Yourself, political opposition and time. All these depends on how you manage them. You will go far.”

Senate president, Ahmed Lawal, reinstated the commendations of the vice president.

“I served with Uzodimma at the Senate and he’s very reliable and someone you can trust. He is one you can’t find wanting. When Uzodimma became governor, I knew Imo will be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver.”

Governor Uzodimma vowed to utilise the resources of the state to better the living condition of the people just as he promised to continue delivering on his campaign promises.

“Today reminded us the long way we have travelled to get back our votes, the battle the forces of darkness fought me to deny me my victory at the poll. However, Imo people appreciated the hand of God in the restoration of my mandate. That is why we are starting this anniversary with church service.

“My convenant with God is that I will make this state and our people better than we met the state. I am not governor to boast that I am richer than the state and to acquire illegally the properties of Imo people

“When I took over office, I was not given any hand over note but I do know that I was not elected to give excuses. I must tell you one year after, we have not failed Imo people.

“We have restored confidence in governance and in just one year we have dramatically changed the narrative by constructing solid and world class roads.

“The days of lawlessness is over. We have restored democracy and we are able to clean up the frauds in the civil srevice system and more things positively will be done.”