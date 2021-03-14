From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted to Nigeria’s numerous challenges even as he asserted that the Federal Government has done a lot to wriggle out of them all.

The vice president disclosed this yesterday in Owerri, the Imo State capital during a church service at the Dan Anyiam stadium to commemorate the100 days in office of governor Hope Uzodimma.

According to him ” Let me say to Imo people that the Nation is passing through challenges but in the midst of these challenges, we have done a lot and we are mightier than the challenges.”

Meanwhile, the vice president has lauded the achievements of governor Uzodimma who he said has done well within just a year of his administering the State, just as he has predicted that he would go far in his political career.

Osinbajo in his speech at the ceremony showered encomium on Uzodimma who he particularly commended for constructing solid roads and other massive infrastructure in the State.

“It is a thing of pleasure to join Imo people in this church service to mark one year anniversary of my brother the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, the hope of Imo State, since the state was created in 1976, since then there have been 16 governors and you are the sixtheen.

“You are here as governor of Imo State, by the grace of God. God says he honours those who honour him. How you can honour God is to serve your people honestly.

“Your administration has invested heavily into solid infrastructure which include roads construction of up to 46 roads. I have been told that this year budget of Imo state is tagged budget of wealth creation and that’s apt, with what we are seeing you have planned to take Imo to higher level of prosperity.

“There are three opposition, Yourself, Political opposition and time. All these, depends on how you manage them you will go far.

Also, the Senate president, Ahmed Lawal in his remarks corroborated the commendations of the vice president on Uzodimma. He said “I served with Uzodimma, at the Senate and his very reliable and someone you can trust. He is one you can’t find wanting, when Uzodimma, became governor I knew Imo will be taken to the next level because of his capacity to deliver.

“Uzodimma plays center politics and we want others to learn from him. We are expecting Abia and Enugu to be onboard. Buhari does not discriminate he works with everybody. The Senate and the national Assembly will always be on your side to support the development of Imo State.

in his address, Governor Uzodimma vowed to utilise the resources of the State to better the living condition of the people, just as he equally promised to continue delivering on his campaign promises.

“Today reminded us the long way we have travelled to get back our votes, the battle from the forces of darkness fought me to deny me my victory at the poll, however, Imo people appreciated the hand of God in restoration of my mandate. That is why we are starting this anniversary with church service.

“My convenant with God is that I will make this state and our people better than we met the state. I am not governor to boast that I am richer than the state and to acquire illegally the properties of Imo people

“When I took over office, I was not given any hand over note but I do know that I was not elected to give excuses. I must tell you one year after , we have not failed Imo people.

We have restored confidence in governance, and in just one year we have dramatically changed the narrative by constructing solid and world class roads.

“The days of lawlessness is over we have restored democracy and we are able to clean up the frauds in the civil srevice system and more things positively will be done.”

Present at the church service marking the one year anniversary, were the Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, Deputy Senate President, Omo Agege, Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris, governors of Lagos, Babatunde Sanwolu, Yaya Bello, Kogi, Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti, Dave Umahi, Ebonyi and Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Others are former governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Abia, Senator Theodore Orji, Former governor of Borno, Ali Modu Sheriff, serving and former Senators, House of Representatives members as well as the wife of the former President of Nigeria, Dame Patience Jonathan.