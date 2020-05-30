Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed fear that Nigeria may experience unexpected breakdown of law and order soon if the Federal Government fails to address the issue of insecurity claiming the lives of innocent citizens, particularly in some northern states.

CAN said in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, that, “It’s disheartening, disappointing, and reprehensible, how terrorists, herdsmen, kidnappers and bandits have been operating in Nigeria, killing and maiming innocent citizens unabated. This is totally unacceptable and demeaning of Nigeria which prides itself as the giant of Africa.”

It added: “It’s only in Nigeria that we are having mass burials when we are not in a civil war. This kind of non-responsive situation can easily lead to a breakdown of law and order and must be consciously avoided by a positive responsiveness of our leaders.

“Few days ago, hoodlums in the guise of Fulani herdsmen invaded some predominantly Christian communities in Kaduna State, killing the innocent people and up till now, no one has been brought to book. Everyone knows that it is the primary responsibility of government anywhere in the world to protect the lives and property of its citizens, but this has become history in Nigeria.”

The statement which was signed by CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, also asked the Federal Government to quickly activate its security systems that would, expectedly, facilitate the rescue of its Nasarawa state Chairman, Bishop Joseph Masin, who was kidnapped on Wednesday night in Lafia.

“We will not accept losing another state Chairman like we lost the late CAN Chairman, Rev. Lawan Andimi, in Adamawa State, who was gruesomely murdered by terrorists while our security agencies appeared powerless, helpless and de-robbed of their armor”, the statement added.