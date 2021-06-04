From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Delegation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, yesterday, passed a damning verdict on the security situation in the country.

Presenting the country’s report during the ongoing 2021 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, the delegation said Nigeria is in dire situation as far as the issue of security is concerned.

The Nigerian delegation at the event has the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, as its leader.

Other members are Ali Ndume, Emmanuel Bwacha, Biodun Olujimi, Ajayi Borrofice, Smart Adeyemi, Francis Alimhikhena, Godiya Akwashiki, Bamidele Salam, Lynda Ikpeazu and Michael Umeoji, among others.

In the report, which was presented on the floor of the parliament by Ikpeazu, the Nigerian delegation disclosed that 256 security incidents were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, whereby 384 persons were killed and 510 persons kidnapped.

The delegation also said the situation increased in the first quarter of 2021 by 31.25 percent to 336 incidents, with the number or people killed increasing by 88.54 percent to, at least, 724 persons, while the number of those kidnapped rose by 57.25 percent which translated to 802 persons.

“In clear and unambiguous terms, the security situation in Nigeria is dire. There has been tremendous increase in the spate of unfettered violence, abductions, and killings by terrorist groups, bandits and other criminal elements. The number of reported security incidents within the reporting period shows progressive increase in insecurity. In the fourth quarter of 2020, 256 security incidents were recorded in which 384 persons were killed, and 510 persons kidnapped. By the first quarter of 2021, the number of recorded security incidents have increased by 31.25 percent to 336 incidents, with the number or people killed increasing by 88.54 percent to at least 724 persons, while the number of those kidnapped rose by 57.25 percent, this translates to 802 persons,” the Nigerian delegation said.

The delegation further said the highways and schools of learning in the country have become target places for the nefarious activities of bandits and kidnappers, with the North-Western region being hardest hit.