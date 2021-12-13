From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

In a bid to combat the insecurity bedeviling the nation, the Federal Government and the Republic of Indonesia, are putting finishing touches to a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of defence.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, made the disclosure during a charity outreach at the Local Education Authority (LEA) Primary School, and the Misbahul Ilm Schools, Azata, Abuja, respectively.

Harahap, a retired Air Vice Marshal in the Indonesian Air Force, said there was a pending letter of intent awaiting signatories from both sides, particularly between the ministries of defence of both countries.

He disclosed that the letter of intent covered a lot of activities such as strategic industry, education, reciprocal training for military personnel and business in the area of military equipment.

Harahap said: “Several students from the military have been sent to defence university in Indonesia and also to many public colleges, civilian universities for scholarship. That is already done over there.”

The Indonesian envoy however said terrorism was not particular to Nigeria, adding that every country had a similar situation.

“Probably the tension is not same. There is high tension and low tension. So, based on our experience on how to end terrorism, I think for the next week, we can talk about how to have joint training to solve the problem of terrorism. Deradicalisation and so on.

“Counter-terrorism is very important because it is not easy. You need the social culture, you need the military action to recover all the actions. Not only military action,” Harahap added.

Earlier, Harahap said officials of the Embassy of Indonesia were at the schools to share their happiness with the people of Nigeria.

He stated that the outreach was in line with a programme of the Indonesian Government to extend its happiness to the people.

Harahap also said the programme was very important to the Embassy of Indonesia because its friends in Nigeria cut across all levels.

In his remarks, the Head Teacher of the LEA Primary School, Azata, Usman Mohammed Sani, commended the Embassy of Indonesia for the gesture, saying that it was the first time such was happening to the school.

“Since I took over in this school last year, I have never seen this kind of thing.

“We are so delighted. We pray that the Almighty Allah bless the Ambassador of the Indonesia Embassy,” Sani prayed.

