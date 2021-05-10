Over 2,000 Nigerians lost their lives to insecurity in the first quarter of 2021, Joint Action Civil Society Coalition has said.

The coalition flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for its inability to curtail the security challenges confronting the nation.

The CSOs stated this in a statement titled, “State of the Nation: A Call to President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the bleeding and take action to end the carnage.

Some of the CSOs which signed the statement are Civil Society Coalition on Sustainable Development, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Community Women’s Rights Foundation and Yiaga Africa.

They called on all Nigerians to register their displeasure with the state of affairs across the country by participating in a series of mass actions from Monday May, 26.