By Steve Agbota

Nigeria is currently losing over $70 million to illegal fishing activities by Chinese and European trawlers across its territorial waters due to hih level of insecurity.

Speaking at a Maritime Business/International Trade Sensitisation Forum in Uyo last week, the Akwa Ibom State Director of National Orientation Agency, (NOA), Mr. Enoh Uyoh, said that the Ibom deep seaport located in Ibaka, Mbo Local Council of Akwa Ibom State would save Nigeria about $70 million being lost to illegal fishing by the Chinese and European trawlers in nation’s territorial waters.

Citing the critical role of the maritime industry in national economic growth, Mr. Uyo explained that the location of the Ibom Deep Seaport was critical to national security.

“Nigeria loses approximately $70 million to illegal fishing by the Chinese and European trawlers in our territorial waters. The citing of Ibom Deep Seaport at Ibaka in Mbo Local Government will, to a large extent, provide the much-needed security in the region as much attention will be paid to the security of vessels, and maritime activities by local fishermen.

According to him, maritime trade has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development as it accounts for about 95 per cent of vehicular means of Nigeria’s international trade.”

He however said that the seaport when operational would provide job opportunities to indigenes, while urging the host communities to do everything in their power to make the business thrive in the area in the interest of the citizens and national economic devellopment.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Technical Committee on Ibom Deep Seaport Actualization and Development, and former Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Mrs. Mfon Usoro, has justified the Federal Government’s decision to locate the facility in the community , saying it was based on recommendations of consultants, Maritime & Transport Business Solutions (MTBS) in its Outline Business Case (OBC).

She emphasised that all evidence confirm that the Federal Government located the deep seaport in Ibom based on the fact that approval for location and construction of deep seaports is constitutionally the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

She recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the OBC and Commencement of Procurement Phase of Ibom deep seaport in May 2015.

This according to her was based on the presentation of the Outline Business Case to the FEC by the then Minister of Transportation upon the recommendation of the Ministerial Project Development Steering Committee (MPDSC).

The MPDSC, she added, was chaired by the Ministry of Transportation and comprised several relevant Federal Government agencies including the project proponent, Akwa Ibom State.