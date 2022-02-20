From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A systems security expert with the International Police Organisation (Interpol), Chikwe Udensi, has said that the full establishment of community policing will reduce criminal activities in parts of the country.

He said every community inhabitant knows who among them are criminals and drug pushers, and were therefore, in better positions to identify and hand such persons to the authorities, should the need arise.

He condemned the lackluster attitude of southeast governors, towards setting up a regional security outfit to work alongside federal agencies.

Udensi said it was part of the reasons for the increasing rate of criminal activities in the zone.

He said the Federal Government had provided a lacuna through which the Ebubeagu security prevention and fighting scheme, proposed by the governors, would have been realised.

The security expert said he would encourage communities to take charge of security issues in their land, in liaison with the Federal Government, if elected as Abia State governor in 2023.

He noted that state governors will abuse the authority to manage state police by using such organs for individual and political power gains, if such were to be passed into law by the National Assembly and accented to by the President.