From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar has called for an improved mass education system in Nigeria as a way of tackling act if terrorism and radicalisation among citizens.

The monarch identified lack of education as major cause of radicalisation among citizens which according to him, is responsible for the current insecurity in the country.

He spoke on Wednesday during the 2nd Education Submit organised by the Nigerian Army Education Corps held in Sokoto.

“One of the insecurity challenges in this country is lack of knowledge. Most of these perpetrators (terrorists) turned the true knowledge upside down and interpreted it the best way they understood. Just because they lack the requisite knowledge.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

“The more we come together and talk, the more we proffer posible solutions to various prevailing issues that we are facing as a country. Let think of having properly educated people in the society.”

He, however, commeded the Nigerian Army for its key role of sustaining peace and unity of the country.

Commenting on the event, he said the submit is coming at the right time because of so many things that is happening in the country.

“I believe various speakers will do justice to issues to raise, urging the organiser to also implement those issues discussed.

“We have been failing to implement important issues raised by experts, that is why we are at this level of insecurity in Nigeria. “

The Sultan also urged the army to always include youths and students in any public discourse, saying “every thing will fall back on the younger generation.”

Also speaking, Minister of Defence, Bashir Salihi Magashi, said the Federal Government was doing its best to ensure safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his remarks commended the army for its steadfastness in the nation’s building. He however urged them to implement the outcome of the submit to better education sector.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya, said the army was committed to ending insecurity in the country.

He urged the public to always give useful information to the army in order to tackle the prevailing security challenge in the state.

“The insecurity challenges in the country are summotable if stakeholders can always give useful and meaningful information to the appropriate authority, especially the Nigerian army.,”the COAS said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .