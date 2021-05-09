From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The Anglican Communion, yesterday, lamented the rapidly increasing level of insecurity in every part of Nigeria, warning that if the ugly situation was not taken, the country might collapse anytime soon.

The church lamented that the deadly activities of terrorists and other criminal elements operating almost freely in the country have virtually crumbled economic and social activities in states, even as the poverty level has increased to a choking point.

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Revd Alexander Ibezim, expressed the concern of the church, while delivering the archbishop’s charge to the 2nd session of the 12th synod of the diocese at St. Michael and All Angels’ Church, Nawfia.

“Today in Nigeria, there is insecurity in every area of the country. We have economic, educational, political insecurities; we have cases of political thuggery, assassinations, kidnappings, raping of women and girls; national insecurity where lives are no longer safe.”