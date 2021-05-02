Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Following rising security challenges bedeviling the country, the Senate deputy minority leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has said that Nigeria is sliding into the state of anarchy and needs prayers for God intervention.

Bwacha who stated this Sunday while interacting with journalist in his residence in Jalingo, expressed worry over the overwhelming insecurity in the country that has distabilize every sectors of life,noted that Nigerians need to submit the situation to God through prayers for a possible solution.

The Senate Minority leader disclosed that he is working closely with his Benue state counterpart Gabriel Suswam, who’s zone borders with Taraba southern zone to ensure lasting peace and unity among the people.

He called for dialogue and sincere engagement as a way out of the continued ethnic clashes in the southern zone of to put an end to the senseless killings in the area.

“I do not know how we got to this mess of bandits where no place in the country is save. The country is sliding into anarchy which is dangerous for us. We need to pray hard for God intervention.

“The primary responsibility of every leader and government is to protect lives and property, I support the call for state of emergency on security to enable the country survive. It’s only when lives and properties are being protected that you can move and interact freely and as well enjoy the provision of nature.

“The northeast is gradually moving to be a lawless zone, boiling violence, the Northwest has boiled and is gradually extending to other zones of the country where if no proactive move is taking, we will not have the country standing again.

“I do not support the call for president Buhari’s resignation over the increasing insecurity, I think God is not happy with us Nigerians and we need to pray for forgiveness”.