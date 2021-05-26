From Godwin Tsa Abuja

Federal Government of Nigeria and United States of America have identified positive messaging and consensus building among executive, legislature and judiciary as part of ways to address security challenges in the country.

This was the hallmark of bilateral discussion between the Ambassador of the U.S to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN.)

At a meeting held at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in Abuja, yesterday, the two nations emphasised the need for effective partnership in ensuring safe, secure and prosperous Nigeria.

The two nations said the laws are meant to achieve collective peace among the people and governance about improving the welfare of majority of the people. It said holistic approach is needed in striking a balance between public interest and rights of individual citizens.

Malami expressed satisfaction with the support and mutual understanding between Nigeria and the U.S. in the fight against corruption, repatriation of looted funds and extradition of people involved in terrorism financing.

Responding, the US Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed willingness and determination of the United States of America to Support Nigeria in the fight against insecurity in the county.