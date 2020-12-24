By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

The Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Joe Igbokwe has re-affirmed government commitment to win the war against banditry, terrorism and insurgency.

Igbokwe, the former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Congress(APC), made this declaration during the official opening of the Igbo Speaking Community Secretariat in Surulere Lagos State.

He described the situation as gorilla warfare,which is difficult to solve, bandit attacked unarmed villagers at night,adding that they are cowards who can’t engaged Nigerian soldiers face to face,they would be roundly defeated,they launch attack when people are sleeping.

“ Government would deal with insecurity, and terrorism,it is due to the mode of their operations,that has given them a leverage,as they usually hit and run, they are faceless.

“They were in Surulanka for 30 years but one day, they were defeated.

It is not face to face fight,they are on the run and I strongly believe that one day, Nigeria would defeat them and our security challenges would be over ,we are going to surmount them.

It is a very difficult task to unite the Igbo’s under one leadership because every Igbo man is independent, Igbo’s are republican in nature and it would be very difficult to have one leadership.

“If the lgbo’s are United it will deepen national unity and give the Igbo a sense of belonging in the country.

Our people have travel wide and one would think they will replicate what they have seen on other society, but an Igbo man will question you if you are the one who feed him that would be calling shot.

Igbokwe advised that the Igbo’s learn from other society in order to foster unity and development.

On her part the state women leader, Mrs Kate Ugoka expressed joy on the achievement of the group stating that the Secretariat would help their bound.

Ugoka explained the role of women in the affairs of the group, women are great financial managers. Go to many households across our country and it will be the women who take the lead managing the family finances, and earning the money that the family needs.

“Women are great communicators.Women are extremely patriotic and fierce, passionate defenders of what they see as important, and they teach their children this same passion.

“There is no doubt that they can, and have, translated this into strength in political debates, and even in direct conflicts. Nigeria women could do it with more passion; more patriotism.

“There is no more culture in Igboland that affects the women,cause we have known our right and we are doing a lot of advocacy to ensure that ancient cultures and practice are replaced and no longer relevant.

“ Nothing is affecting the women they now participate in our leadership and this have awaken a new sense of patriotism in each of us.

Our women now hold valuable post,if women are busy running parastatals, ministries, local governments, states and countries, they need to be celebrated.

“ Women do not have issues multi-tasking; they have untapped capacity to take on various roles and execute each one as though it were their only role. Women across the world already run nations, states, companies, excelling both at home and at work. But it is not right to expect them to do this without support and we have support of the men in Igboland, it is ongoing,women are counselors,they are into political governance.