From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

As part of efforts to further address the various security challenges facing Benue state and Nigeria at large, the Nigerian Army troops of 401 Special Forces Brigade has launched the second phase of “Exercise Enduring Peace”.

The exercise was launched on Tuesday at the Step-up headquarters, Tyodugh in the Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the event, Commander of the 401 Brigade, Brigadier-General, Samaila Uba, said the exercise would be conducted by troops of the 401 Brigade and personnel from paramilitary agencies including the Police, Civil Defence amongst others, drawn from various commands within Benue State.

Uba who explained that the operation which already has commenced will end on December 22 said: “It is hinged upon the desire of the Commander 4 SF Command to continuously improve the capabilities of the troops to meet emerging security threats in line with the COAS vision.”

Also speaking, the Commander 4 Special Forces Command, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, explained that the exercise would be conducted based on real-time intelligence so as to curb criminality in the state especially as the yuletide approaches.

Soyele disclosed that activities such as medical outreach, and educational and relief support among others, would be rendered to host communities.

While flagging off the exercise, Governor Samuel Ortom, urged the troops to implore both kinetic and non-kinetic actions in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the state and country.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Lt Col Paul Hemba (retd), the Governor pledged the commitment of his administration to sustain the support of security agencies working in the state.