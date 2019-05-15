Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Nigerian Delegation to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, has said the overall security situation in the country has been satisfactory, particularly in 2019.

Among the 35-member delegation are Yusuf Lasun, who doubles as the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, as well as Adesoji Rilwan Akanbi, Ahmad Baba Kaita and Ali Ndume.

The delegation also include Biodun Olujimi, Foster Ogola, Bassey Ewa, Isa Misau, Mao Ohuabunwa, Shaaba Lafiagi, amongst others.

Presenting the report of Nigeria during the ongoing 2019 First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament yesterday, Ibrahim who read the report, said the government continued to make concerted efforts towards the safety of Nigerians.

However,the delegation noted that the country still faced insurgency and other forms of criminal activities, especially kidnapping and other security issues