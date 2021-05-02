From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has admonished youths in Nigeria to channel their energy to peace initiatives and shun violent tendencies that will divide the country.

He noted that youths are true agents of peaceful coexistence and encouraged them to work in that direction for the liberation of Nigeria.

Rev. Pam stated this during a two-day leadership and peace summit organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Youth Wing.

The NCPC boss, who was the guest speaker, spoke on “Promoting Peaceful Co-existence as a Tool for National Development.” He called on Nigerians to contribute to the unity of the country.

“Our youths must channel their energy towards promoting issues that will strengthen peace and unity in the country and shun violence.

“We cannot talk about peace without nurturing it; we cannot talk about peace without the young people who are agents of positive change.”

He highlighted some of the security threats, which are adversely affecting peaceful co-existence in the country to include Boko Haram insurgents, farmers-herders conflict, agitation by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), kidnapping, amongst others.

He reaffirmed that peace is not merely the absence of conflicts, but the presence of fairness, justice and governance, particularly for the less privilege.