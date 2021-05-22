From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎The leadership of the National Union of Nigerians in Italy (NUNAI), yesterday, bemoaned the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that the development has discouraged foreign investors from investing in the country.

The association, in a signed statement by its National Welfare Officer, Pastor Mike Oputteh, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, pledged its support and cooperation to the new Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, M.O Abam.

Expressing optimism in building mutual synergy with the Nigerian Embassy, the body said Nigerians in Italy under the leadership of Rowland Ndukuba, were committed to changing the narratives about Nigeria.

On the issue of passport scarcity, the statement added that while the association is grateful to the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service for considering Italy more in the passport booklets, they appealed to him to ensure regular supply of “booklets to the mission to solve the passport problem in Italy.”

Besides, the statement urged officers of the Embassy to ensure that the instructions of the Controller General is met by delivering passport to the applicants in six weeks.