From Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

‎The leadership of the National Union of Nigerians in Italy (NUNAI), yesterday, bemoaned the state of insecurity in Nigeria, saying that the development has discouraged foreign investors from investing in the country.

The Union, in a signed statement by its National Welfare Officer, Pastor Mike Oputteh, and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State, pledged its support and cooperation to the new Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, M.O Abam.

Expressing optimism in building mutual synergy with the Nigerian Embassy, the Union said Nigerians in Italy under the leadership of Rowland Ndukuba, were committed to changing the narratives about Nigeria.

“As an umbrella concerned about the welfare of Nigerians and development at home, we are appealing to the Service Chiefs and all other security stakeholders to redouble their efforts in securing the country against banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Our people in diaspora who are desirous in investing back home can no longer do so owing to the disturbing security situation at home. We want to contribute our quota to the economic effort of the federal government. However, the insecurity at home is discouraging our people”, the statement said.

On the issue of passport shortage, the statement added, “I want to use this opportunity to continue to thank the Controller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service for considering Italy more in the passport booklet.

“We call on the CG not to relent in ensuring regular supply of booklets to the mission to solve the passport problem in Italy”.

Besides, the statement urged officers of the Embassy to ensure that the instructions of the Controller General is met by delivering passport to the applicants in six weeks.