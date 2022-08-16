From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The General Secretary of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev (Dr) Yunusa Nmadu Jnr, has said that the recent admission of failure to handle insecurity in the country by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has plunged citizens into danger without protection from the power that be, except from God.

Rev Nmadu lamented that Nigeria is already divided on religious grounds, adding that the same faith ticket being promoted by the ruling party is meant to further widen the gap.

He noted that those who encouraged the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run a Muslim-Muslim have succeeded in plotting for him to fail the election.

The ECWA Secretary General fielded questions from reporters on the state of the nation.

“These people in government do not have an idea any longer, they have run out of ideas on how to fix this country and that is what I think should bother us more, it is not the situation we are because we are in already but what should bother us more is that the people that are leading us have resigned to fate, they have no idea, they are waiting on their time to be over and it is a long wait, we have about seven months, a lot of damage will be done, I am worried that our people are not only clueless but have resigned to fate and they are just waiting on their time.

“They will not tell you that they have failed. But me and you know they have failed. So when the chief security of the state is saying that there is a parallel government by terrorists. You are a married man when you go home today and tell your family that this house we are in I don’t know whether we will reach tomorrow, what are you saying? You are simply saying to them, to your tent oh ye Israel. I am your leader but I am sorry, I cannot even protect myself not to talk of protecting you.

Gov El-rufai is admitting too late in the day now. Is it now? No, it is not. It has been there . We have been singing it. Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been saying it, some of us have been saying it and they have tried to counter what we have said that we have two governments in some of the northern states, Niger and some other places.

“We travelled there, our church is all over the country and there are places where today the bandits take tax and you must give the tax if you want your wife to be protected from rape: if you want your children not to be taken. Go and find out, these are realities. These are not tale by moonlight. We have seen the people, some of them are members of our churches they cannot go to their farm unless they pay money to the bandit so that they won’t attack them.

“It happened in Zamfara recent that one of the kingpins was given a traditional title. The paramount ruler simply said if that is going to help our people why not, so that they don’t attack us? This is how they used to do it during the time of arm robbery. When an armed robber lives in your community in the 70s, and 80s. When an armed robber lives in a community, that community is protected because he will tell all his boys not to attack that community.

“So right now that is the tactics they are using. So we have two governments in most of the northern states and it is an admittance of total failure on the part of the government. Coming back to what I said before, these people have run out of ideas completely,” ECWA Scribe said.

Speaking on the recent impeachment threat of President Buhari by the Senate, he said, the problem with Nigeria is that we are highly hypothetical stressing that we don’t see anything wrong until it begins to affect us directly.

He said. the insecurity is already affecting the Senators but are just waking up to reality too late, adding: “I think because it is touching them now and I don’t even see any seriousness in what they are saying, it has died out and these are the people that when they bark and throw bones as it were in the case of a dog, you can make them be silent, I don’t know what has happened, the fire is dying down if it has not quenched completely. They just got up because it has started affecting them and their relations and secondly because the election is near and they want to go back to their constituencies to win the election” he said.

Commenting on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, Reverend Nmadu said: “Those who have lined Muslim-Muslim ticket whether at the federal level or in Kaduna Stste, they have failed exam already, this is not in the interest of the Muslims neither is it in the interest of Christians, I will never support same faith ticket even if it is a Christian-Christian ticket where both faiths are almost equal.

“There are some states that are predominantly Muslim, you cannot go there and ask for Muslim-Christian ticket, such case is understandable, there is some state that is predominantly Christian, you cannot go there and ask for Christian-Muslim ticket it is also understandable, but I don’t know how anybody in their political calculation will ever think that they will win election in Nigeria without the Christians or win election in Nigeria without the Muslims”.

According to Rev Nmadu who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Christain Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), Nigeria is so divided in the last seven years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration more than ever before and the gap has increased so wide, adding that, ‘it is expected that any government that is coming in now should emphasise unity and how to bring the people together, a same faith ticket by APC is dead on arrival because it is not in the interest of unity of our country.

” I think that those who are even pushing the candidate to do this do not even mean well for him, I believe that it is because they want him to fail election and that is why they are asking him to do that. As I said, a Muslim-Muslum ticket is divisive, it does not encourage cohesion and it does not bring the country together what we need now more than ever before is national unity and we need whoever will bring us together respecting everyone’s faith.

“Because some of the reason they gave in this same faith ticket is so mundane, unintellectual, they said we should be concerned about those coming to fix the country that we should not be concerned about religion, are they saying that those to fix the country are only found in one faith? They also said is on competence and I see it as very insulting to other religious groups in the country because, what they have said is that they have searched in other religions and couldn’t find anybody that is competent, No, that argument doesn’t hold water at all,” he stressed.