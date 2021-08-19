From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) has warned that Nigerians may resort to self-help in defence of themselves against bandits, Boko Haram, and other non-state criminal groups terrorizing the people.

The Church demanded that the Federal Government deploy more security personnel to fight the rising insecurity across the country, stating that Nigeria is presently at war against insurgents, notably, Boko Haram, bandits and ISIS, and citizens may resort to self-help in order to defend themselves.

President, Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), Dr. Soye Asawo, who addressed journalists at the end of their annual congress in Abuja, on Thursday, stated that the church has decided to champion a campaign to enlighten the people on their responsibilities as regards security.

He said the Men’s union disagreed with the decision of the government to allow repentant Boko Haram members free entry into the society unpunished, insisting that they should be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others nursing the ideas of going into crime.

He, thus, asked the Federal and Kaduna State Government to initiate processes of compensating all the families whose children were kidnaped at the Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, some months ago, and other kidnapped victims.

The Church described ransom payment as crime, thus discourging it, and strongly admonished the Federal Government to take the war to the kidnappers to end the barbaric act against humanity.

He, however, condemed the recent killings in Jos, Plateau State, sympathizing with the families that lost loved ones, and asked the government to stop lip service to the fight against banditry and insurgency.

He expressed the support of the Church on the issue of the establishment of State Police, asking the National Assembly to expedite action on the constitution amendment to give effect to the yearnings of the people as regards state police.

He commended the government on the pasage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) into law, and suggested that government must, in future, improve on the legislation and also monitor the implementation of the law to avoid corrupt practices.