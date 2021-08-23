From Paul Orude, Bauchi

As insecurity pervades the entire country, Professor Mansur Usman Malumfashi, has stated that every Nigerian has a crucial role to play by providing needed information and intelligence to security agents to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens.

Malumfashi , who gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Bauchi on Monday, stated, ‘You see the issue of security is not a one man issue and we cannot leave the issue of security in the hands of the government alone’

According to him, ‘Even the local population has a role to play by providing intelligence. We also have a role to play: The military, they have the military hardware, they have the weapons, they have the training but if the intelligence is not there they cannot perform’

Malumfashi, of the Faculty of Education Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU),stressed that the civil society has a very important role to play in partaking in intelligence gathering and intelligence sharing.

‘The issue of insecurity, look at the issue of Boko Haram, it is not a conventional war where you come out face to face on daily basis, it’s like a guerrilla warfare where they will just strike and disappear, strike and disappear,’ he stated.

‘So under this system of warfare, you certainly need a lot of intelligence.

‘So Intelligence gathering and intelligence sharing is very important, not only between the civil society and the Military, but even among the military the Air force and the ground troops, the detectives, the State Security Service and so on and so forth’

The University Don opined that the military, the para-military, the civil society and every Nigeria must put all must work in unison to achieve the desired result.

He pointed out that guns and ammunition alone cannot give the guaranteed peace and security.

‘We must employ intelligence sharing and intelligence gathering and of course recent technology, we can employ technology a lot to do that because we can use drones to gather the intelligence and utilise it,’ he said.

“We can employ latest sound proof jet fighters that can hit their targets from a long distance without losing their bearing. We can employ technology’