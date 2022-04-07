From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A civil society organisation, Voters Rights Assembly, has lamented the spate of insecurity ravaging the country, informing President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians are fed up with condolence visits and a one-minute silence being observed by the Federal Government.

Voters Rights Assembly Executive Director, Yinka Dada, who addressed newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja on the heels of the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack by terrorists, charged President Buhari to redouble his efforts in putting an end to the killings and kidnappings.

He said: “Nigerians are tired of condolences emanating from Aso Rock. Nigerians demand action. As you are all aware, the spate of insecurity in Nigeria has now reached an unbearable all time low level.

“This is worrisome given the daring attacks on innocent citizens brazenly carried out by bandits, gunmen and other deadly non-state actors.

“Nigerians have now resorted to prayers while businesses and movements of goods and services continue to suffer and, most unfortunately, the government elected by the people, seem helpless in curtailing these sorrowful attacks. ..Nigerians are no longer safe as airports, railway stations and the roads are now dreaded movement options for citizens, with obvious and ceaseless attacks. Nothing can be more disturbing.

“Our security agencies are now understandably incapable of securing lives and movements of Nigerians at the airport, railway lines and on the roads. It is a national shame.”

Dada further called on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to resign for failing to take responsibility for the train attack.

