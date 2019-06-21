Vera Wisdom-Bassey

A councillor in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos, Abimbola Oluwasegun, has urged Nigerians to give information to security agents in their fight against insecurity in the country.

Olusegun spoke during a thanksgiving at the Resurrection Holiness Ministry, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The lawmaker, who also challenged Nigerians to be security conscious reminded them of the popular saying: “security is everybody business and challenges”.

He also called on Nigerians to continue praying for their elected leaders so that dividends of democracy will get to them.

The host pastor, Patrick Udoh admonished the councillors to emulate the late president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela as someone who sacrificed his comfort for his people.

He also urged them to remember many Nigerians in prayers who also died for democracy in the country

Udoh advised them to listen to peoples’ expectations and yearnings through which the councillors could serve their people better.

Another lawmaker, Ayodeji Adebayo, who stressed the need for the visit added that prayers is key to any venture in life.

‘‘ We have come to offer thanksgiving to God because without Him, we can not go far as lawmakers, neither can we achieve anything in life. He alone gave us the opportunity to serve our people. We thank Him for this as we promise to continue to serve then better’’ he stated.