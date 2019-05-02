Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has challenged the Federal government to rise to the occasion of increasing banditry, kidnapping, cultism, and different other crime and social vices in different parts of Nigeria.

He was particularly concerned that the Nigerian economy was on the verge of total collapse, and the effect of delayed action on the matter of insecurity in different parts of Nigeria would be more devastating.

Bafarawa raised the concern in Abuja, on Thursday, when he unveiled the Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation’s proposed “National Security and Peace Development Summit” slated for Kaduna after the annual Ramadan fast.

He said that Nigeria’s security situation has degenerated to the extent that efforts and synergy have to be garnered across party affiliations, hence his resolve to provide a platform for serving and retired security chiefs and other security experts to freely and critically discuss the situation and proffer superior workable solutions.

He said: “The unending terrorist attacks in North East, persistent banditry with violent kidnapping and killings in North West and other parts of Nigeria have not only destroyed socio-economic infrastructure, but have made the regions undesirable destination to investors.

“It has also undermined our ability to establish and maintain a viable economy that can sustain the well-being of its citizens particularly the young and vulnerable.

“In addition to that, the weakened governance structures also undermine the rule of law and the potential for human development.”

He, thus, maintained that the forthcoming National Security and Peace Development Summit would add to the ongoing effort by the Federal and state governments, as well as community groups, to address the recurrent violence and champion the course of peace.