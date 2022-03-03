From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Worried by the general insecurity bedeviling the nation, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has concluded arrangement to convene a national dialogue to address the challenges.

AANI, also said it has concluded plans to convene a stakeholder meeting ahead of the 2023 general elections to sensitize politicians and electorates on the need to focus on issues and voting credible leaders into office during the up coming elections.

President of the alumni, Mohammed Abubakar, and former Inspector General of Police(IGP), made this known at a media briefing on activities lined up for the the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Alumni Association, in Abuja.

Abubakar, while expressing the association’s concern over the incessant cases of armed violence, economic difficulties, and heated political space that have created social tension, loss of lives and widespread fear over the future of the country, “said: “Our association is always available to partner with government and all stakeholders to tackle challenges through promoting a comprehensive strategy that would stabilize the polity and promote a proactive agenda for the overall development of the country.

“This year’s AGM is therefore scheduled to take place in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, from Friday 4th to Saturday 5th March 2022.

“Realising the importance of peaceful and harmonious co-existence among Nigerians and to further encourage same, we will start this year’s AGM with a Peace Walk at the Central part of Abuja tomorrow, Friday 4th March 2022 from 6.00-7.00 am.

“The starting and ending point is the Old Parade Ground, Garki, Abuja. There will be a Cocktail Party later in the evening for all members at the Swimming Poolside of Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, from 7.00-8.00 pm.

“On Saturday 5th March 2022, the association will conduct its AGM for 2022 at the Main Conference Hall of the Nigerian Air Force Conference Centre, Abuja, starting from 9.00 am.

“We shall also take reports and deliberate on critical National issues, especially security and review our Constitution during the meeting.”

The AANI established in 2979, is an association of eminent Nigerians that attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State.