From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), has commended the Nigerian army for its determination to keep the country one and united despite the numerous security challenges.

NIPSS, said that but for the sacrifices of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army some of whom have paid the supreme price, Nigeria would have been ravaged by wars a no go area for anyone.

The Director General of NIPSS, Professor Ayo Omotayo, made this known when he led a delegation from the institute on a visit to the Chief Of Army Staff(COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, in his office at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Omotayo, while noting that the country has been bedeviled with insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, secessionist among other violent crimes, said the Nigerian army has continued to play its significant role by being at the forefront to defend and protect the country with the last drop of her blood to keep it safe for her citizens to go about their legitimate businesses.

He congratulated the army on the successes recorded so far in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country, urging the troops not to relent until the adversaries are defeated.

He said the NIPSS, was not oblivious of the contributions of the Nigerian army and urged its personnel to keep doing the good job of protecting the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

The NIPSS, boss said they were at the army headquarters to thank officers and soldiers and the COAS, for providing the needed security in the country and for also supporting the institute especially in areas of staffing and logistics to facilitate its operations.

Welcoming the delegation to his office, Gen Yahaya, while congratulating the DG on his appointment, said the Nigerian army would continue to support the institute known for the training of qualitative human development of the future leaders, to promote national development. He equally donated a utility vehicle to the institution in appreciation of her contribution to capacity the development of Nigerian Army officers.

