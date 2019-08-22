Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has finalised plans to commence electronic registration of migrants living in the country.

The Ogun State Comptroller of the NIS, Doris Braimah, made this known on Thursday, during a sensitisation programme held at the state command of the service, for the nationals of the Republic of Benin, Ghana, Togo and Niger Republic.

Braimah, who disclosed the exercise would be officially flagged off next week by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said the Federal government approved the e-registration of the migrants as part of its measures to beef up internal security.

She emphasised that it had become imperative for migrants to register for proper documentation and locations.

“The Federal government decided that it is important that the Nigeria Immigration Service registers every foreigner in Nigerian. A committee was, however, set up and that is why we are here today.

“By God’s grace, the registration will be flagged off next week here in Ogun by Governor Dapo Abiodun. We are here today to sensitise you on this move. It is safe for you to register so as to live above embarrassment from the security agencies.

“Please speak to your people living in Ogun State and ensure that they come out to register. Migration has been happening even before we were born but because of a lot of things that are happening today, we must document every foreigner.

“Everyone that is not a Nigerian must register including the children who will be registered under the age of 18 years. Don’t bother about traveling documents right now, either you have traveling document or not, come forward and register,” she said.

Braimah, however, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a six- month ultimatum for all foreigners to register, after which defaulters will be sanctioned.

“Mr. President has granted a six-month amnesty for people who are yet to register to do so. The only set of people who will not partake in the registration are people of the diplomatic community because we already have their details,” the NIS comptroller submitted.