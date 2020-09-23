Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Chukwuka Obi, has urged the Federal Government to restructure the country to engender its growth, development and economic prosperity.

Obi stated this in his address during the just concluded synod of Nnewi diocese at Cathedral Church of St. Mary, Uruagu, Nnewi, where he called for autonomy of regions to enable them control their affairs.

“The hydra-headed Federal Government must be dismantled and power ceded to regions so that Nigeria can work. Under a restructured Nigeria, the country would have loose coordinating government at the federal level while the regions would become federating units and must be allowed to run their affairs, manage their resources and develop at their different paces,” he said.

The cleric bemoaned the worsening security situation, saying it has never been this bad in the country’s history.

He urged the government to ensure the safety and protection of Nigerians wherever they reside and implored that it applies federal character principles in appointments and job creation for citizens in the spirit of equity and justice.