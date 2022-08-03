From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians and the global community that the country will conduct a free and fair election next year, adding that everything is being done to ensure that nothing stops the election.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance while responding to questions from State House Correspondents at the end of Wednesday’s cabinet meeting, stressing that contrary to some pessimistic views that given the current security challenges, elections will not hold in 2023.

“Everybody who has an opinion is free to air such opinion and the government will weigh the opinions and take whatever decisions it believes is in the overall interest of the nation.

“Yes it is true that some groups have been worried and concerned on whether given the state of insecurity in the country there can’t be elections next year, I can assure you there will be elections because the Nigerian government will do everything possible not just to make sure there is election but to secure the country,” he said.

Lai Mohammed also commended security agencies in the country for working so hard to maintain peace and order.

“Am sure you heard yesterday from the President that the Military Commanders have been given everything they need and they have been given all the powers they need to bring this insurgency and banditry to an end.

“As to whether the Service Chiefs should resign, I think only their appointor can decide on that but the Service Chiefs have been doing their best and they will continue to do so,” he stated.