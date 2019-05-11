Tony Ogaga

The Concerned Actors and Seasoned Nollywood Stars (CASNS), an umbrella body for Nollywood practitioners has raised the alarm over the spate of violence and insecurity sweeping across the country especially in the North West. The body raise the concern during a peaceful demonstration held at O’Jez, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking, Ejike Asiegbu, a former president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) said the move became necessary against the backdrop of senseless and politically-motivated killings in the country.

“We have watched with horror, the events in Zamfara State and concluded that our politicians have thrown the sanctity of human life to the dogs in the pursuit of their selfish interests and this has culminated in the loss of lives and the wanton destruction of property,” Asiegbu, adding that henceforth, CASNS would no longer fold its arms and watch politicians continue with their nefarious activities.

“We condemn the continued killings in Zamfara State and other parts of the county. It is indeed ironical that these politicians who were voted into office by the people have now turned their backs on the people that voted them. Gold is a precious stone but to equate gold with human lives is dangerous and such must be resisted in the interest of peace and tranquillity.”

Calling on those behind the mayhem to desist from their nefarious activities, Ejike argued that they should beware because the same politicians sponsoring them today could decide to turn against them tomorrow.

“Unless urgent steps are taken,” Ejike emphasised, “the killings in the North West will not abate because of the desperation exhibited by politicians. We state categorically that the gold in Zamfara State is not for a group of individuals but belongs to all Nigerians just as the oil in the Niger Delta belongs to all Nigerians. The world is now fully aware of the nefarious activities of these politicians and how they have placed a premium on gold over human lives.

“The job of securing lives and property is not only that of the police and security operatives but for all and sundry. We are calling for the end to the herders-farmers crisis and the total extinguishing of Boko Haram. In the same vein, we also recognise the hard work of our security operatives but more needs to be done to bring peace and harmony to the North East and Nigeria at large.”