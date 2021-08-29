Examination malpractice is the bane of our educational system. It has been there for a long time having permeated the academic citadel for a long time. It is pertinent to note that it is not only in Nigeria, but the world over that academic institutions have to grabble with this menace. Prestigious and highly rated universities like Harvard and Makerere have had their share of the menace. So many studies and researches have been conducted to look at the sources, reasons, and solutions to the menace. One of such was the research I conducted and sponsored by a grant from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund) in 2014. Among the solutions l proffered include demystifying paper and grade qualification as against the need to acquire the necessary knowledge, the need for parents to take their role of moral upbringing of children at early stages of growth more seriously and inculcate the qualities of honesty and uprightness to the children, schools to continue to extol the virtues of hard work and honesty together with bringing out the ills of examination malpractice and setting up a school committee to drum up need to shun the practice, the need for National Orientation Agency (NOA) to embark on national sensitization of parents, students etc, on the menace of the practice and the need to refrain from it; the need for the National Assembly to amend some provisions of the Exam Malpractice Act especially with respect to the punishment, its applicability, scope etc.

Nomadic education in Nigeria is neither dead nor alive. Don’t you think that with the level of insecurity in the country, that is the end of such educational programme by the Federal Government? Nomadic education is one of the salutary and commendable moves by the government to further bridge the gap between the North and the South in terms of educational parity. Alas, the same plight that has bedeviled the conventional school system has afflicted the Nomadic system that is general insecurity in the land. The government has pumped in huge resources, but it appears it is going down the drain. So long as the government is not ready to address current security issues head on the investment and prospects of nomadic will die an unnatural death.