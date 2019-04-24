Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said northerners are paying dearly for sycophancy and lack of democratic knowledge to hold political leaders accountable for security of their lives and property; over the years.

Sani said as long as the people continue to praise-sing their political leaders under the pretext that all is well with them, they (the people) will continue to suffer for insecurity currently threatening major parts of the region.

He made these remarks when a Coalition of Birnin Gwari Association from Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and part of Kajuru Local Government area paid him a courtesy call to formally seek his assistance over insecurity in their areas, he said it was high time the people did away with sycophancy and elect into power leaders that would care and address their plights.

Sani promised to repeat the issue of security challenges in the two council areas at the floor of the Senate.

“A situation whereby a state governor goes to see President Muhammadu Buhari, almost on daily basis, in Aso Rock, without telling the president the true position of security situation in his state, such governor does not have the well-being of his people at heart. Unfortunately, the people, out of sycophancy, will roll out the drums and sing from the tollgate to welcome the governor.

“The North is under siege, but, sycophancy is killing the people of the North. Since it is not (former President Goodluck) Jonathan or (former President Olusegun) Obasanjo’s government, the people are not ready to speak the truth to power. You must speak truth to power if you must get out of this insecurity.

“You must demand for your democratic rights, ask for what belongs to you. This is democracy, you deserve dividends of democracy. If you don’t protest for your rights, these leaders will take you for granted”.

Earlier, Vice President, Coalition of Birnin-Gwari Associations (COBA), Nasir Khalid, informed that attacks on innocent communities by armed bandits, within the territories of Birnin-Gwari, from the eve of the general election, till date, has reached alarming rate.

Khalid added that members of the association came calling on the senator to help them deliver a letter to the Senate President, over the security challenges in their communities.

“COBA is particularly saddened by the brutal attack at Kakangi on (Saturday, April 6), by gunmen in broad daylight, killing two policemen and several innocent unarmed civilians and many children terribly wounded by bullets of the bandits.

“It is established that armed banditry in Birnin-Gwari has slowly escalated into a point of no retur, despite the presence of security personnel in few locations within the vast territory of Birnin-Gwari.”