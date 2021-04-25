From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam has urged devastated communities in Plateau who have suffered serial attacks, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties to stand firm in protecting their communitiea.

He said government has shown commitment in the fight against insecurity in the country and called for stringent measures to stem further attack.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday at the combined Local Church Council Service, held at LCC Gwe, Kwi in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“Kwi as a community need the solidarity of every Plateau person. I want to appreciate the people of this community for standing strong amidst persistent attacks.

“Since 2015, it was like the people were going to be wipe away, there has being mourning and lamination up to 2018, worst things have happened in this community but you have stand strong like the soldiers of the olden days.

“I want you to continue to be strong and courageous, as we are standing here, we don’t have physical weapons to guide us but heaven is standing by us, heaven will continue to protect us.”

He applauded the leadership of Church of Christ in Nations for organizing the church service in vulnerable communities to identify with the poor people who have lost their beloved ones on a horrible manner.

Rev. Pam said most churches will prefwr to hold crusades in places that are favourable and more convenient but the church leadership decide to come down to identify with the devastating communities.

He condoled with the people of Wereng community who lost six of its members during violent attacks and urged the people to be on alert and report evil persons to security agencies for prompt action.

Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Mafeng Gwallson encouraged the people to be steadfast, and go into their farms as the farming season is approaching.

He noted that Government will do everything within reach to support the people with fertilizer within time and said he will cultivate the farms that are in dangerous boundaries to reduce clashes between the natives and the herders.

Mafeng urged youths in the communities to be mentally alert and refrain from engaging into activities that will not promote peace in the villages.