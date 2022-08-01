From Sola Ojo

Northern group Arewa Youths Assembly asked President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday to remove and replace the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, over his inability to give counsel that can lead to an improved security situation in the country.

According to this group, the NSA has overstayed his positive thinking thereby making him no longer worthy of occupying the most sensitive office in the presidential villa.

The group in a statement by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami believed there are “saboteurs” in Mr President’s government who are deforming or misinforming him about the true state of the national security thereby making the country to be degenerating into a resemblance of Afghanistan.

According to the group, the recent spate of killings and attacks in the federal capital territory which ought to be the last place to fall in the case of any war was an indication that things have fallen apart in the most populous black country in the world, calling on Mr President to seek foreign help.

“We urge Mr President to seek foreign help in his bid to make Nigeria a safer place, as available evidence point to the fact that our numerous Generals without war experience can’t fight the ragtag terrorists who have taken charge of rural areas and are now threatening the nation capital.

“We can’t continue to fold our arms and watch our people being killed with little or no effort from the powers that be and if this continues unabated, we will be forced to mobilise our members in the Northern part of the country to resort to self-help.

“By this, we wish to reiterate our call on Mr President to Sack the NSA who has run out of ideas with immediate effect failure of which we will be forced to occupy the NSA’s office in the next 14 days.