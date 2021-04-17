From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the umbrella of Izu Umunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA) Jos, an Umbrella body of Igbos residence in 19 Northern Nigeria has demanded for a thorough investigation to unravel those behind the attack in Owerri, Imo State.

In a press statement in Jos on Saturday, signed by the President, Dr. Ugo Ihekuna and Secretary, Chief Tony Egwuonwu condemned in strong terms those who carried out the attack at Owerri leading to the destruction of police facilities.

“We are disturbed like other Nigerians on the deteriorating security situation in the South East of Nigeria. We condemn in very strong terms those who recently carried out the mayhem at Owerri, with the destruction of the Police facilities, the bombardment of the Nigeria correctional centre and subsequent release of inmates there.

“As we join other Nigerians in condemning the dastardly act by the unknown gunmen, we ask for restraint from those responsible for the security of our people.

“On the rather hasty conclusion on the identity of those who visited Owerri with such destructions, we believe strongly that the best approach given the sudden attack and no response from all the security outfits, will be to Institute a thorough investigation that will enable the authorities to uncover the real perpetrators of the mayhem.”

The group noted that any sort of sentimental disposition in rushing out with some names without due diligence will give the tragedy a comic ambience.