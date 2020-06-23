Fred Itua, Abuja

A prominent Northern group, Gamji Members’ Association (GAMA), yesterday, expressed concerns over rising activities of bandits in the country, especially in northern states.

In a statement by its National President, Abdullahi Bala Isa, the association, which is vocal in advancing the position of the Northern region, especially on political issues, is also involved in the immortalisation of Ahmadu Bello, the first premier of Northern Nigeria and other past national leaders, urged governments to do more and bring the trend to a halt.

While calling on Nigerians to remain calm and remain law abiding, Isa charged Nigerians to provide useful information to security agencies to enable them address the issues.

“The Gamji Members’ Association (GAMA) wishes to express our deep concern over the continued state of insecurity witnessed across the country. It will be recalled that we expressed similar concerns repeatedly In the past.

“While we appreciate the efforts of the Government in tackling the heinous and barbaric acts meted on innocent citizens, we wish to implore the government to do more to halt the ugly situations.

“We also call on the citizens to remain calm and law abiding and where possible provide necessary and veritable information to the security agencies. The Association will on its part continue to create awareness on the need for community participation in securing the lives of citizens in their respective domains.

“The Gamji Members’ Association whose lofty objectives include immortalisation of the exemplary leadership qualities of late Sir Ahmadu Bello and other past national leaders,” he said.