From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators from the 19 Northern states, yesterday, held an emergency meeting to discuss the festering security challenges in the country.

The Northern senators in a statement read by former Sokoto state governor, Aliyu Wamakko after a closed door meeting, said they were determined to seek solutions to combat the security challenges in collaboration with the Presidency.

The lawmakers while applauding the military for its efforts towards combating insurgency and banditry, noted that dialogue should be explored as a necessary tool to douse the tension in the country.

It read: “We met as Northern senators to show our deepest concern over the rising security challenges in this part and the entire country and on what needs to be done

“The meeting is scheduled to continue after this short break because we are concerned as Nigerians and as Northerners. This country needs to be as secured as possible for every Nigerians to be where he wants to be and he or she can sleep with two eyes closed, going about their businesses without any fear or favour.

“We have to find a solution because if we don’t do it nobody will do it for us. We are so worried. The entire political zones have one security challenge or the other and our duty as people’s representatives is to brainstorm more to find solution to the security challenges.”

“There are many ways of finding solutions. I know we are using the security forces very well, but there are ways we can use dialogue too to find lasting solution to the security challenges.”